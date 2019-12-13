Children from Donbass visited pearl of Polesie - Rumyantsev-Paskevich Palace

The children from Donbass in Belarus are not only provided with medical care, but also prepared sports, entertainment and cultural programs. Thus, for the children who received mine blast wounds and underwent recuperation and rehabilitation in Mogilev Region, they organized an excursion in the pearl of Polesie - in the palace of the Rumyantsevs and Paskevichs.

Together with their parents, the boys and girls were hosted by the Dubrovenka health resort. Support in rehabilitation was also provided by the enterprises of the Gomel region. Now the way home goes through Gomel. Here the group of teenagers made a stop to see the cultural heritage of Belarus. The guys have only good memories of their vacation in our country and gratitude for the warm welcome.