Children from Donbass undergoing rehabilitation in Belarus at invitation of Paralympic athlete Alexey Talai

For several days now, the children from Donbass have been undergoing rehabilitation in Belarus. They arrived at the invitation of Paralympian Alexey Talai. A rich program has been prepared for them at the National Children's Hospital of Medical Rehabilitation. In the morning, according to tradition, they have exercises, breakfast, later procedures. In the afternoon, the children are attended by guests.



Learn the details of their recreation in Darya Rachko’s report. The National Children's Hospital of Medical Rehabilitation. There are 26 people here now, 15 of them are children. All these people have one thing in common: the fighting at their home in Ukraine, which lasts for 8 years. They have been in Belarus for five days so far, and during that time the unfamiliar families became a prop and stay for each other.



The word "war" no longer causes tears in them. These are the people strengthened by trial.



Marina Popkova took almost her entire family to our country. Only her husband remained there, in a small town near Donetsk. Marina and her two children are safe. The eldest, Miroslava, immediately found something to do: the girl sculpts from plasticine, draws postcards.



Pencils, felt-tip pens, paper and silence in contrast to bombing, devastation and incessant shooting in her country. This is not the kind of childhood her parents wanted for their children.



Marina Popkova, resident of Khartsyzk:

Tochka-U is shooting all the time, not just missiles, but Tochka-U. And they launch two of them at a time, the explosions are heard all the time, and when I arrived here, my younger daughter keeps asking me: mom, do they boom? I say no, they don’t boom, everything is fine. And you have fear all the time, as long as a plane appears, they are all already disciplined, we run to our security room, lie there. The girls themselves run at the slightest noise.



Elena Kalinina prefers not telling children about what is happening on the other side. The woman came here with three children. She wears the youngest one under her heart, the eldest Egor is 10, Rodion is 8. Boys grow up not only as creative personalities, but also as sportsmen. The younger one likes to play football, tennis, swim in the pool, besides, he dreams of becoming a programmer.



Rodion Kalinin, resident of Donetsk:

I want to become a developer, I want to develop applications and games.



Elena Kalinina, resident of Donetsk:

They realize that something is wrong, they hear from other children that hostilities are going on. I'm not sure they fully understand what's going on. They hear, they ask me, but globally, I won’t tell anything, because I try to protect children from this information. This is the first time we are in Belarus. The nature is so nice here, so colorful, the air is clean.



Children and their parents are provided with all the necessary psychological and medical assistance, the program is rich. Every day, they have medical procedures, water therapy, salt baths, oxygen cocktails. People who have lived under shelling for years need time to recover.



Galina Rodionova, Head of the Department of the National Children's Hospital of Medical Rehabilitation:

They arrived, and I had a meeting on Monday. You know, there was some kind of wariness, isolation. It was not easy to establish contact, especially with parents, because adults are very careful to let people close. But now, I see that this is a completely different group of our Ukrainian friends. They now react completely differently to everything. There are children with disorders of the nervous system, motor apparatus, children with a disorder caused by a gunshot wound. For such children, we necessarily prescribe hydrotherapeutic procedures: swimming pool, all kinds of baths - we have a large assortment of them.

