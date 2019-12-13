3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Children from Donetsk, Volnovakha and Mariupol visit Khatyn Memorial
Children from Donetsk, Volnovakha and Mariupol came to Belarus for rehabilitation. In addition to recuperation program, they got familiar with the historic and holy places. Today, for example, they visited Khatyn. An excursion to the memorial complex was an initiative of the kids and teenagers themselves. Knowing all the pain of war personally, they wanted to bow to all those who died during the Great Patriotic War, to say thank you for the feat, for the victory.
In total, about fifty children and accompanying persons came to Belarus. Such a peaceful life for them was made possible thanks to the charity foundation of Alexey Talai. The initiative was supported by the Presidential Sports Club and the Republican Public Association "Patriots of Belarus". Various organizations and companies, and ordinary Belarusians also joined the good deed. In addition, people partial to the other people's troubles collected humanitarian aid. Residents of Donbas, who were the mostly affected by hostilities, will receive it in the near future.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All