Children from Donetsk, Volnovakha and Mariupol visit Khatyn Memorial

Children from Donetsk, Volnovakha and Mariupol came to Belarus for rehabilitation. In addition to recuperation program, they got familiar with the historic and holy places. Today, for example, they visited Khatyn. An excursion to the memorial complex was an initiative of the kids and teenagers themselves. Knowing all the pain of war personally, they wanted to bow to all those who died during the Great Patriotic War, to say thank you for the feat, for the victory.