Children from Donetsk region enjoy gift trip to Belarus
It's horrible to realize that children live in such conditions. What can you do when you have nowhere to retreat, if you were born in the middle of hostilities? After the Minsk agreements, the sound of bursting shells is heard less frequently, but the children in Donbas have continued to live and study under shelling for 8 years now, and have lost many relatives.
Belarus decided to take the children under a peaceful sky for at least 21 days. This week, a delegation of young boys and girls was met in Minsk and placed in the national educational and recreational center Zubrenok. Alexander Lukashenko personally supported the initiative of Alexei Talai.
Paralympian Talai is not a "random passerby" here. This was his idea to take the children of the Donetsk Region out of 8 years of endless, massive artillery strikes and blood under their feet. Alexei Talay felt it himself when he was in the Donetsk Region at the invitation of handicapped children engaged in swimming. He wanted to help the affected areas: for example, to revive the destroyed churches in Donetsk or restore a kindergarten.
He voiced his ideas in May, at the meeting of the President of Belarus with the Parliament and the Constitutional Commission. Alexander Lukashenko supported the initiatives and personally invited the children of Donbas to come to Belarus.
