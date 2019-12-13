3.42 RUB
Children from Grodno Region to have rest in health resort "Belarus" in Druskininkai
The situation with the health resort "Belarus" in Druskininkai is a vivid example of how the European sanctions ruin the lives of ordinary people. After the blocking of accounts, 400 people lost their jobs. Meanwhile, 90% of them were the nationals of Lithuania. And people who needed health improvement and rehabilitation (including children) were deprived of such an opportunity.
After a long break, the health resort was attended by children from Grodno Region. This trip to health resort "Belarus" became the first visit after a long break.
76 children will spend three weeks in the resort. Its medical profile is treatment of digestive diseases, as well as disorders of musculoskeletal system. Children of all ages will be able to improve their health.
This Lithuanian center for rehabilitation of children, including disabled ones, could not fully operate for a long time. Because of sanctions, the accounts were blocked. The buildings were empty and the employees did not receive their salaries. The European sanctions first and foremost affected the ordinary people.
The next group of children is expected in "Belarus" in December. It is expected that schoolchildren from Grodno and Vitebsk regions will come there for health improvement. They will spend Christmas there, and celebrated the New Year with their families.
