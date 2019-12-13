Children from Lugansk Region return home after recovery and rehabilitation in Belarus

A group of children from the orphanage in the town of Anthracite, Lugansk Region, are returning home. The way lies through Gomel. There the guests were welcomed cordially and warmly at home. They had an excursion, told about the Christian shrines of the Belarusian land, fed them with a monastery dinner.

35 children accompanied by adults recovered their health, regained their strength and received positive emotions in Belarus’ Dubrovenka health resort in the Mogilev Region.

Christina Golovko, a student of the Anthracite special (correctional) boarding school (Lugansk Region):

“I came for here the second time, I liked it here very much. The program was very rich, i.e. there was not a single day of free time. We went on excursions, and they came to visit us, we went to the Presidential Christmas event and several other Christmas events. We would very much like to come back.”

Karolina Kostelyuk, student of Anthracite special (correctional) boarding school (Lugansk Region):