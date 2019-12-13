PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Children from Syria and Uzbekistan to come to Belarus for vacations

In August, 80 children from Syria and 25 from Uzbekistan will come to stay in the National Children's Center "Zubrenok. A decree to this effect was signed by the head of state on the eve of the visit. The reserve fund of the President will be used for this purpose. The programme includes resort and health-improving services at the camp, excursion and cultural events in Minsk and the regions.

