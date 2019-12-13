3.42 RUB
Children's summer camps open in Minsk
Children can enjoy quests, sports and educational games in summer camps in the capital. More than a hundred schoolchildren attend the camp of the Palace of Children and Youth. This year, holidays are organized in small groups, in accordance with all sanitary rules. Most classes are held in the open air. The younger schoolchildren learn the traffic rules, learn to use eco-transport. By the way, this year is special for an educational institution. The Palace of Children and Youth celebrated its 55th anniversary.
