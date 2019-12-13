Development of new forms and methods of countering modern threats discussed in Minsk

New forms and methods of countering modern threats, legal support and training of specialists in the interests of strengthening border security on the external borders of the CIS.

A specialized international scientific and practical conference is taking place in Minsk.

A large scientific meeting has gathered to discuss border security issues. These are not theorists, but practitioners who know how to respond to challenges and threats that are so quickly growing from potential to realб рow to counter terrorism and extremism on the external borders of the Commonwealth countries.

And even before the start of the round table meeting of like-minded people, the head of the Border Service Institute of Belarus Sergei Zhilinsky told journalists that the Belarusian side, as the initiator of the international conference, will pay more attention to weapons, the equipment that our border guards use in their service, and, of course, to training issues. And, as an example, an exhibition of equipment, which, by the way, our border guards use, was organized for the conference participants. By the way, these are all developments of Belarusian enterprises.

And while here in Minsk, experts from the Commonwealth countries are discussing new forms and methods of combating cross-border crime, the West demonstrates a policy of genocide and xenophobia, violence and abuse on the border. The Polish, Latvian and Lithuanian authorities, for example, have erected a fence on the border with Belarus to fight migrants. This is despite the fact that representatives of the countries themselves say that the effectiveness of such barriers is only 60 %. And their entire struggle is based on the fact that it is very convenient for animals to migrate through the gates. It is convenient to force out migrants.