9 festive military sites to work on July 3 in Minsk

Nine festive military-themed sites will be open on July 3 in the capital. Minsk residents and guests will be able to see modern weapons and military equipment, performances by army representatives, participate in competitions, test military simulators and, of course, take unique photos.

