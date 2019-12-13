3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
9 festive military sites to work on July 3 in Minsk
Nine festive military-themed sites will be open on July 3 in the capital. Minsk residents and guests will be able to see modern weapons and military equipment, performances by army representatives, participate in competitions, test military simulators and, of course, take unique photos.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All