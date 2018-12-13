PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
9 thematic tours prepared especially for guests of European Games

9 thematic tours have been prepared especially for guests of the European Games with the help of a professional focus group. A national seminar on the preparation of tourism facilities to receive guests was held in Minsk region today. Representatives of the Ministry of Sports and Tourism, Directorate of the European Games have visited the historical and cultural museum Zaslavl, several cafes and restaurants, including roadside facilities. In June, thirty thousand people are expected in Minsk.

