PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Dialogue platforms open all over Belarus

Constructive proposals for the country's development were discussed at a dialogue platform in Vitebsk. The round table brought together representatives of political parties, public associations, businessmen, and employees of large enterprises in the region. The participants noted the effectiveness of such meetings and proposed to hold a more active dialogue.
The dialogue platforms are available all over the country. This format allows every Belarusian to express his or her point of view.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All