Teachers and deputies of City Executive Committee gather in Bobruisk in gymnasium No. 1.
Dialogue platforms for discussing regional development prospects continue to work in Belarus. Teachers and deputies of the city Executive Committee gathered in Bobruisk in gymnasium No. 1. This is one of the largest educational institutions. Almost a thousand students study here. The platform works out ways to make education more accessible taking into account modern conditions, as well as the need to amend the education code.
Tomorrow, the dialogue platforms in Bobruisk will continue working. Among the topics are party building, as well as increasing the role of local government and self-government with a view to regional development.
