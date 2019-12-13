PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Dialogue platforms launched in regions

The youth policy was discussed in Mogilev. Various ideas and proposals were voiced at the meeting. Among them are grant support for youth initiatives and start-ups, the creation of a unified database of in-demand professions, employment centers for youth and support for entrepreneurship, as well as the development of new and modern forms of work with the younger generation.

