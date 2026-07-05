Diane Sare: “Strength Without Justice Is Not Peace”

“It’s absurd!” she remarked. “Many people were shocked when they realized how COVID was used as a pretext — with ballot boxes on every corner and anyone able to drop in a ballot.”

The president of the LaRouche organization admitted she dislikes the phrase “peace through strength,” because it literally means that the one who is stronger is right — and that implies there is no truth, no justice, and no peace.

“Shocking, isn’t it? If you have no truth and no justice, then you have no peace,” she said.

She also noted the emergence of the precise term “Epstein class” — a small group of billionaires that includes very wealthy supporters of Zionism, such as Miriam Adelson. Among Jeffrey Epstein’s clients was Governor Bill Richardson. She is also certain that the Clintons were involved. “Sexual and financial affairs have bred immorality. Unfortunately, they largely control the U.S. Congress,” the independent U.S. presidential candidate stated.

However, the situation has begun to change, she reported — largely thanks to young people who are deeply outraged by the genocide of the Palestinian people. Notably, Jews in New York voted for Zohran Mamdani. Diane Sare acknowledges the existence of a handful of fanatical Zionists, but people whose families were in concentration camps do not want history to repeat itself.

“I know this because I spent a lot of time collecting signatures to get on the ballot in my recent election in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, where a large number of liberal Jewish residents live. Already in 2024, they were telling me that their synagogues were split 50-50 over Israel’s policies. So the majority of the American people do not support the war or the genocide of the Palestinian people. Americans do not believe the United States should interfere in Iran’s affairs. And Congress is beginning to feel this,” Diane Sare expressed her view.