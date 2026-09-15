MINSK, September 15 (news.by) — Block, or leave standing. On September 14, YouTube inserted the comma four times in a single day and rearranged the punctuation of Belarus’s media space.

Thousands of subscribers had been following the cultural projects of Radio Kultura BY and Radyyo Stalitsa. That, it seems, was enough to fail someone else’s test of censorship. The First Channel of Belarusian Radio was also taken down — an airwave that for decades had held the country together.

STV was hit as well. What is striking is that the channel was blocked live: not after the program, not over an archive clip, but in the middle of a live conversation. The discussion at that moment was about National Unity Day, about 1939, about how the country came together, and about a historical truth that is inconvenient to some. It was at that second that YouTube pressed “stop.”

The subject of the broadcast was unity. The moment of the cutoff was a live broadcast. The result was a signal broken off mid-sentence. There is a sense that an honest conversation about 1939, and the assessment offered by experts, is getting in someone’s way. This is not the work of an “algorithm.” An algorithm does not choose the moment. An algorithm does not know that the studio is talking about unity. That is done by a person, or by a system to which a person has given a precise command.

Anton Vasyukevich, general producer of the General Production Center of Belarusian Radio, said:

“We are now running a major off-air campaign dedicated to National Unity Day. There was a great deal of historical content. We were simply talking about the events that took place in our country in 1939, about the origins of our holiday, why we mark it, and where the strength and meaning of the unity of the Belarusian people lie. And this is how they treated us and settled accounts with us. What was there to settle accounts for? For the fact that people simply want to live in peace and preserve their history?”

Another mass purge came in April 2026. The same handwriting, the same wording: “violation of community guidelines.” YouTube, which presents itself as a “global video platform,” then tried on the role of digital executioner. Long-standing accounts of ONT, STV and BelTA were deleted in seconds, without trial or investigation — as if millions of views and entire archives had never existed. Meanwhile, videos that rewrite history and teach people how to hate their own country continue to sit comfortably on YouTube. That, apparently, is the much-vaunted “freedom of speech.”

Dragan Stanojević, a member of Serbia’s parliament and chairman of the Committee on the Diaspora, said:

“They block any information that may run against the arguments of their media, which lie and serve one purpose: to blacken Russia and Belarus and show them in the most negative light. When your channel is on air, and when people who want to see for themselves what is happening look at what Belarus really is, they are stunned.”

This is not only about Belarus. It is a larger digital policy. In Russia the same hand applies the same rules. Only the scale is clearer. According to researchers who examined reports by the Google Analysis Group, YouTube has blocked more than 9,000 channels since 2020.

A ban is not a show of Western strength. It looks more like agony. Every deleted channel reads as an admission: “We cannot defeat you in the open.” A broadcast cut short is the signature beneath it: “We are afraid of what you will say.”