Dinamo, Brest presents Harley Davidson to Diego Maradona

The legendary football player on the legendary motorcycle. The Belarusian club is closely watching the life of the Argentine. Recently, Maradona has had an operation on a knee. And after the recovery, the player is going to visit Belarus and thank Brest club for the gift.

