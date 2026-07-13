Diplomats to Attend Prayer Service for Victims of Venezuelan Earthquake in Minsk

Minsk will hold prayers for the victims of the Venezuelan earthquake, BelTA reports, citing the website of the Roman Catholic Church in Belarus.

On July 18, a Holy Mass for the eternal happiness of the victims of the Venezuelan earthquake will take place at the Minsk Archcathedral Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The service begins at 3:00 PM. The Eucharist will be led by Apostolic Nuncio to the Republic of Belarus Archbishop Ignazio Ceffalia. Franklin Ramirez Araque, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of Belarus, has also confirmed his attendance.

Archbishop Iosif Staneŭski, Metropolitan Archbishop of Minsk-Mohilev and President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops in Belarus, invites everyone to join in prayer.

A devastating earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. As of July 11, 4,333 people have died and 16,740 have been injured. 17,907 people have lost their homes, 190 buildings have been completely destroyed, and 856 have sustained significant damage. 18,437 people are being housed in temporary camps. 6,462 people have been rescued.