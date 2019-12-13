PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Diplomats of Belarus and Russia helping our citizens return from abroad

The diplomats of Belarus and Russia continue to work together to bring our citizens home from abroad. Yesterday, another group of our tourists flew to Moscow from Montenegro and will be soon delivered to Minsk. In total, almost 6,800 citizens have already received return assistance.

