Agrarians honorer in Mogilev
The food security of the country is ensured by the labor of these people, and Belarusian products are known for their quality throughout the world. The awards were received by the industry leaders in Mogilev in the Regional Palace of Culture on the eve of the Day of Agricultural and Processing Industry Workers. The merits of the region's farmers are invaluable: almost one million three hundred thousand tons of grain was harvested this year, and the yield increased significantly. Diplomas and gifts, including new tractors, as well as gratitude from the President, were presented today with words of special gratitude.
