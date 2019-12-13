"Disposition": Incident with Ukrainian drones showed what are the actual points of further growth of the Belarusian army

The incident with Ukrainian drones over Belarus has become both a political and military challenge for the country. The response turned out to be dry and convincing. The army eloquently showed that there is no place for strangers in our skies. However, the people in uniform do not consider the incident as a reason for pride, but as a pretext for further study of forms and methods of repulsion of aggression and development of effective algorithms for countering threats. The points of growth of defense potential are described in the project "Disposition".

Ukrainian drones of August were supposed to fly quietly over Belarus. And hit Russia. It turned out differently. Today there is a lot of talk about the political background, intricate combinations that supposedly explain what happened, but in this issue we will focus on purely army specifics. For it is in the specifics of the incident that one can understand how our opponents look at us and our defense potential, and, most importantly, what are the achievements and actual points of further growth of the Belarusian army's capabilities. Let me start with this. Few experts paid attention to the fact that our military detected UAVs even before crossing the border.