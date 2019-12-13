It's time for Belarusians to reflect on all events of last year

This is the opinion of the members of the Editors' Club. It's time for Belarusians to reflect on all the events of the last year, especially after the revelations of Roman Protasevich, ex-chief editor of extremist telegram channels. This opinion was expressed by members of the Editors' Club. According to experts, the sensational confession of the detainee finally gives a full picture of all gray schemes and black plans of the supposedly white Belarusians abroad.



The information provided by Roman Protasevich is a good reason for those who continue to supervise extremist chats and channels to think too. It is possible that they will be the next ones to be leaked by the Western curators.

