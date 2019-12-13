NATO is tightening the ring of military threat near the borders with Belarus. Today, Lithuania has adopted a resolution calling for a permanent US military presence in its territory. NATO head Stoltenberg declared his readiness to fight to the last Ukrainian, concentrating the organization's efforts on military assistance rather than on Ukraine's membership in the alliance. A "strike fist" is being actively and openly formed near the borders of the Union State. At the same time the territory is already called a NATO hot spot. They do not hesitate to discuss the division of Russia and even propose to reduce the population.



The foundation of the international security architecture cracked back in 2015. At that time Alexander Lukashenko suggested from the high rostrum of the UN to organize a broad discussion on the principles of the future coexistence of states and peoples. But Western humanists and democrats preferred not to notice what was going on. To be more precise, they pretended not to notice what was going on.



73 years of fighting, destruction and war crimes around the world. The North Atlantic Alliance is not used to sitting idle. Not a single year since NATO's founding has gone by without engaging in armed conflict. The military machine of Western humanists has destroyed more than one state without just cause. Today they are concentrated near our borders and directly call it a NATO hot spot.



Peacemaking initiatives of Belarus



The coup d'etat in Ukraine completely destroyed the security architecture in the region. NATO made another step to the East. The country was turned into an anti-Russia and was purposefully prepared for war. The militarization of Ukraine had been going on for 8 years under the guise of diplomatic negotiations and settlement of the civil war. Belarus understood everything and made peacemaking initiatives, calling for the beginning of a new large-scale international dialogue on security issues. The West looked at it with eyes wide shut, obviously having their own plans, which clearly did not include peace.



Alexey Belyaev, political analyst:



“The initiative of Belarus could not be accepted by the West because it did not come from the West and because it offered real peace and the creation of a real treaty. As a matter of fact we see that (the second point here) the collective West since the collapse of the Soviet Union has actually cherished a dream to finish off the collapsing post-Soviet space and start to divide it further. We can see, for example, the recent statement of Lech Wałęsa, the former President of Poland that Russia should be dismembered and its population should be reduced to 50 million.”



We faced the initiatives of the united West to reduce the population almost a hundred years ago and we had already almost considered this ideology of misanthropy to be defeated. However, the imperial ambitions of Western politicians are forcing them to recall the plans of the Third Reich.



Ivan Konovalov, military expert, political scientist:



“Poland's imperial ambitions haven't gone anywhere. Poland understands perfectly well that if it enters the territory of Ukraine, it will find itself face to face with Russia and will be at a loss. But the Poles are working to create some kind of peacekeeping force, which would have an international status or at least the approval of Washington and Brussels. And then they would be ready to go in.”



Bad habits of the West



A similar situation is unfolding on the western borders of Belarus. Under different pretexts they form a "shocking fist" of NATO there in the hope to use it for their own purposes. The Polish ambitions are gladly indulged in Washington. The hegemony of the United States is coming to an end. The geopolitical environment is acquiring the distinctive features of a multipolar world. The American hawks are not willing to tolerate the loss of their exclusive position, Poland may be thrown into the crucible of war.



