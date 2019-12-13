What was the reason for the creation of Ukrainian political party "Opposition Platform - For Life"?

In his film "Fighting for Ukraine" the famous director Oliver Stone says that in 2018 the country was already in a state of deep economic decline and political crisis. Crimea had been lost. In the east, in Donbass, a bloody war had been going on for four years.

Two stable concepts have emerged in Ukrainian society. According to the first one, Ukraine should take a course of complete political, economic and cultural isolation from Russia. At the same time, any expression of anything Russian inside the country must be eradicated, including historical monuments, religion, communication and language.

According to the second concept, Ukraine cannot and should not break off relations with Russia, and the Russian-speaking population should have equal rights to preserve their customs, religion and culture. Viktor Medvedchuk became the spokesman for this concept. Since 2018, he has been one of the leaders of the opposition "For Life" bloc. The party represented the interests of the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine.

"Opposition Platform - For Life" was organized in December 2018 to jointly participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections in the country in 2019.

Viktor Medvedchuk.