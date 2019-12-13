After Ukraine's attack on Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, where the Russian military are located, there was a pause, after which there was a scream from where nobody expected it. And it is not only Kiev that got tangled in lies telling stories of how Russian troops fire at themselves. It is clear that this is a failure, because there is no logic at all. The Polish Foreign Ministry screamed. Why did Duda and Morawiecki get so alarmed?



Andrei Sych analyzed the situation in more detail.



Poland is strangling Ukraine in its arms. Warsaw did not receive a mandate to occupy the western territory. At the same time, appetites have not gone away, and the "hyena of Europe" continues to consistently move towards its goal. What is the connection with the massive shelling of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant? Let's figure it out in the "Screenshot" section.



The Ukrainian army almost daily shelled the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, which is currently controlled by the Russian military. The situation is really critical. Damage to the plant's infrastructure can bring about the repercussions that will significantly exceed the scale of the tragedy from the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Official Kiev traditionally claims that the Russians are shelling themselves.



Statements that the safety of the station can be ensured only after the complete withdrawal of Russian units and the introduction of a peacekeeping contingent testify to a lot.



Petr Kotin, President of State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom":



This had to be done in order to transfer control over the territory of the nuclear power plant to, so to speak, blue helmets, as they are called. This is a peacekeeping contingent, and we talked about this from the very beginning.



The Kiev regime arranges nuclear blackmail in the center of Europe



In fact, the Kiev regime, trying to involve a third party in the conflict, is carrying out nuclear blackmail in the center of Europe, striking a nuclear power plant on a daily basis. At the same time, it is important to understand what kind of peacekeepers we are actually talking about.



Zelensky thus spreads the red carpet for the Polish military. It was not for nothing that they exchanged kisses with Duda in the Verkhovna Rada and introduced a special status for Poles in Ukraine.



Petr Petrovsky, political scientist:



There are already agreements between Ukraine and Poland. There is a legal basis for Ukraine to actually turn into a protectorate of Poland, and it is easy to introduce Polish troops under the guise of a peacekeeping contingent.



In fact, it is not even important for Zelensky and Duda to introduce Polish peacekeepers to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. At the moment, a precedent is being created to justify such actions at two stations located in Western Ukraine. Everything is in the best Polish traditions - "Without the right to justice".



At the same time, technical preparation of the infrastructure is progressing at an accelerated pace. Ukrenergo happily reports on its social networks that they, together with the Polish operator of the electricity transmission system, are restoring the interstate power lines. The commissioning of the line will increase the power supply from Ukraine to Poland from 215 MW to 1,000 MW. So to speak, the operating organization is ready for commissioning.



Poland puts Ukrainian enterprises on the brink of bankruptcy



A similar situation is developing in almost all sectors of the economy. Poland, taking advantage of the difficult situation of Ukrainian agricultural producers, organized the purchase of their products at reduced prices. Thus, Ukrainian enterprises are putting on the brink of bankruptcy and buying up their assets and land at bargain prices.



Yuri Voskresensky, Head of the information and analytical institution "Round Table of Democratic Forces":



The Poles skillfully took advantage of the difficult situation of Ukrainians to buy up their assets. As they say, we might be very good friends, but our tobacco is of different brands. We know that almost 30% of arable land is owned by American companies, and now the Poles are buying up the remaining assets.



Ukraine's gold and currency reserves have long been sent to Poland



The question remains open: Who is the legal owner of the nuclear power plants located in Western Ukraine? After all, we remember very well that even the country's gold and currency reserves have long been sent to Poland. And then, you know, like in the cartoon about the Golden Antelope, all the money is mixed up, and now how can you distinguish the Polish gold from the Ukrainian gold, and the Poles do not intend to give up their property.



