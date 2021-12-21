Educational centers for refugee children to appear in TLC shelter

Belarus continues to provide the necessary assistance to people stuck on the Belarusian-Polish border. In the coming days, two mobile educational stations will appear at the transport and logistics center, where refugees continue to stay. This is an initiative of the local authorities and UNISEF. The teachers from Belarus have already been selected. Besides, teachers will be chosen among refugees. Today, Belarusian volunteers and the Red Cross help people in the center. International organizations are also joining the work. Colleagues from different countries have already sent more than 190 tons of humanitarian aid. All conditions have been created for people. Now there are about 600 people in the center.



In the coming days, the International Organization for Migration is ready to ensure the departure of more than 100 people to their homeland. Some more refugees are ready to be picked up by Yezidi representatives in Armenia. Nevertheless, hundreds of people remain at the border, ready to wait for the green corridor to Europe.



