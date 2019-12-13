Excursions for children from Donbass held in Belarus

Belarusian vacations for children from Donbass continue. The recreation is organized with the support of Alexei Talai Foundation, a charitable foundation named after Paralympian Alexei Talai. The Patriots of Belarus prepared a cultural program for children. They organized an excursion to the museum of aviation equipment. All the exhibits are literally open for visiting. One of the points of the route is the Lipki airfield. The guests from Donbass could see the Forge No. 1 of the President of Belarus.



Recuperation for children from Donbass will last until April 10. A rich cultural program awaits the children. Tomorrow, on 8 April, the guests will go on an excursion to Polotsk Cathedral of St. Sophia.

