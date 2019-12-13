PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news


The media, experts and bloggers to be involved in informing citizens about military and political situation around and inside Belarus

The media, experts and bloggers will be involved in communicating the military and political situation not only in Belarus, but also around our country. Such information was shared the First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Pavel Muraveiko.

