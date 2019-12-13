PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Socialization program developed for people with disabilities in Belarus

The International Day of People with Disabilities is celebrated on December 3. Our country pays special attention to them. A socialization program has been developed including pensions, social benefits, and rehabilitation.

The territorial center is a kind of preparation for training apartments. The work is organized on the basis of circles.

Now 93 people with developmental disabilities are being serviced in the day care department of the territorial center of social services for the population of the Moskovsky District of Minsk.

Today, people with disabilities make up 6% of the country's population. Their financial support is guaranteed. These are the pensions, health treatment and rehabilitation, as well as social benefits. About 6 billion rubles was allocated for everything last year and nine months of 2022.

