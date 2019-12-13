Socialization program developed for people with disabilities in Belarus

The International Day of People with Disabilities is celebrated on December 3. Our country pays special attention to them. A socialization program has been developed including pensions, social benefits, and rehabilitation.

The territorial center is a kind of preparation for training apartments. The work is organized on the basis of circles.

Now 93 people with developmental disabilities are being serviced in the day care department of the territorial center of social services for the population of the Moskovsky District of Minsk.