3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Socialization program developed for people with disabilities in Belarus
The International Day of People with Disabilities is celebrated on December 3. Our country pays special attention to them. A socialization program has been developed including pensions, social benefits, and rehabilitation.
The territorial center is a kind of preparation for training apartments. The work is organized on the basis of circles.
Now 93 people with developmental disabilities are being serviced in the day care department of the territorial center of social services for the population of the Moskovsky District of Minsk.
Today, people with disabilities make up 6% of the country's population. Their financial support is guaranteed. These are the pensions, health treatment and rehabilitation, as well as social benefits. About 6 billion rubles was allocated for everything last year and nine months of 2022.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All