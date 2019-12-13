PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Oxygen support important for recovery of patients with confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis

According to medics, the situation with the disease in Belarus is controlled. 1 thousand 946 patients with COVID-19 was registered during a day.

Oxygen support is very important for recovery of patients with the confirmed diagnosis. Every hospital in the country has the necessary number of stationary O2 distribution points. The oxygen itself is stored in gasifiers placed in special stations.

