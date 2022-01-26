Dmitry Cheburkanov on popularization of film lessons at schools

Film Lessons is now an officially approved system in the general secondary education of the republic. Prior to this, we have passed examinations, we had two examinations for 32 films, and we also have the conclusion of the National Institute of Culture with an admission of 6+ for use in cinemas, on television. Film lessons are a system of education of eternal values. After watching a film lesson, the children discuss the film with the class teacher.

Dmitry Cheburkanov, official representative of the Film Lessons in Schools of the World project