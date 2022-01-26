3.56 BYN
3.22 BYN
3.37 BYN
Dmitry Cheburkanov on popularization of film lessons at schools
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/7985fa68-79fa-4e78-bc97-89e4ecdfa995/conversions/3f13ce79-b2e0-465d-b225-767d3c52616c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/7985fa68-79fa-4e78-bc97-89e4ecdfa995/conversions/3f13ce79-b2e0-465d-b225-767d3c52616c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/7985fa68-79fa-4e78-bc97-89e4ecdfa995/conversions/3f13ce79-b2e0-465d-b225-767d3c52616c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/7985fa68-79fa-4e78-bc97-89e4ecdfa995/conversions/3f13ce79-b2e0-465d-b225-767d3c52616c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.by
3f13ce79-b2e0-465d-b225-767d3c52616c2024-09-16T11:44:59.000000Z00
Creating an innovative system of moral education and introducing film lessons in the Belarusian educational system. Today the modern project was discussed with the popularizer of the system "Film Lessons in Schools of the World" Dmitry Cheburkanov. With the help of children's short fiction films, schoolchildren are taught moral concepts and human values. When developing the idea of the project, a special table was formed, in which there are 99 creative qualities of a personality, according to the number of months of schooling from the 1st through the 11th grades. The level of complexity of the concepts rises with the growing up of students. Each quality is revealed in the idea of one professional film.
Film Lessons is now an officially approved system in the general secondary education of the republic. Prior to this, we have passed examinations, we had two examinations for 32 films, and we also have the conclusion of the National Institute of Culture with an admission of 6+ for use in cinemas, on television. Film lessons are a system of education of eternal values. After watching a film lesson, the children discuss the film with the class teacher.