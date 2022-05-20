Dmitry Linter: NATO poses real threat to Belarus and Russia

The fact that the alliance is aimed at confrontation and creation of provocations is evidenced by the large-scale NATO exercises, currently taking place in Estonia. This opinion is expressed by political analyst from Estonia Dmitry Linter.



Dmitry Linter, political scientist (Estonia):

Twenty years ago, the parliament of Estonia started Russophobic demands on prohibition of the Russian language in schools in order to limit the rights of the Russian population as much as possible. This has been a systematic effort for decades. That is a kind of cultural genocide of destruction of the Russian civilization. It was a systematic work to destroy values, systematic work to destroy meanings, systematic work to destroy leaders, discredit, suppress.



"Now the strengthening of NATO structures and real military actions already pose real challenges and serious confrontational moments with the threat of possible use of nuclear forces. In other words the Western countries, absolutely not understanding the future consequences of their actions, step up their efforts in destruction of the political power in Belarus as well as destruction of the political power in Russia. My position in this sense is clear: there should not be any NATO structures on the border between the Russian Federation and Belarus. I think it's a direct threat," summed up the political scientist.



