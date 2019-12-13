Dmitry Mezentsev: Belarusians and Russians must be united and wise - This is the answer to the Western pressure

It is especially important to remember the experience of the past now, when our borders once again witnessed the turbulent times. Unity and cohesion are what we, the Belarusians, have preserved despite the Western winds. There is one answer to the unprecedented and blatant pressure being exerted on us today – Belarusians and Russians must be united and wise.



Dmitry Mezentsev, State Secretary of the Common State of Belarus and Russia:



Today is a special day. A day of remembrance for those who saved the united fatherland, a day of respect for veterans. Yesterday, we heard the words of the President of Belarus at a solemn meeting, where he gave a very succinct assessment of the complications of the world around us. The answer to the unprecedented pressure from the West, which is impudent and illegal, is that Russians and Belarusians must be more united, wiser, more self-possessed. We are also united by the memory that we are honoring here today.



