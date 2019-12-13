3.42 RUB
D. Mezentsev on positive aspects of integration for business, enterprises and nations
This week the Supreme State Council of the Heads of State was held, where the integration decree with the union programs was signed. But our course for economic rapprochement was perceived in the West without enthusiasm, moreover, the European Parliament warned Russia and threatened with additional measures in case of support to Minsk. Our updated military doctrine is also a source of tension for the European Union. As emphasized Dmitry Mezentsev, State Secretary of the Union State the Secretary of State, it is not intended to frighten anyone, but is solely defensive in nature for the sake of reliable protection of the borders of the Union State.
28 Union programs to stimulate EAEU integration
The Secretary of State of the Union State believes that Belarus and Russia, having signed 28 union programs, can become a driving force of integration within the EAEU, and at the same time transfer new experience to the CIS countries. No matter how much anyone speculates on the integration, the decree does not presuppose solutions to political issues and does not threaten anyone's sovereignty. The Union State programs are aimed at convergence of macroeconomic policies, creating conditions to support business, creating additional jobs and raising the living standards of the peoples of the two countries.
