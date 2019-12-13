D. Mezentsev on positive aspects of integration for business, enterprises and nations

This week the Supreme State Council of the Heads of State was held, where the integration decree with the union programs was signed. But our course for economic rapprochement was perceived in the West without enthusiasm, moreover, the European Parliament warned Russia and threatened with additional measures in case of support to Minsk. Our updated military doctrine is also a source of tension for the European Union. As emphasized Dmitry Mezentsev, State Secretary of the Union State the Secretary of State, it is not intended to frighten anyone, but is solely defensive in nature for the sake of reliable protection of the borders of the Union State.