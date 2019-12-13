PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
MILEX-2021: 12 export contracts for $140 million

No matter how hard they try to break the Belarusians, it will not work. One more notable event of the week is the Milex-2021 exhibition. The value of such an event is in the contracts. As of today, there are 12 contracts amounting to $140 million. The military sphere is always hidden from the public. But given the scale and result of this year's Milex. Chairman of the Military-Industrial Committee Dmitry Pantus has revealed a few details (video).

