Dmitry Pinevich: Belarus fully provided with medicines
Belarus is fully provided with medicines and there are no problems in the market, said Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich on April 9. We are working on this issue without days off. The delivery logistics of the imported drugs and raw materials has already been reconstructed, moreover, there is a task to expand the list of medicines at the expense of the Asian region. Of course, the current situation means new opportunities for import substitution
