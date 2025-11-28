Dmitry Krutoy: All Agreements on the Oil Market Have Already Been Signed

It was announced that Belarus and Russia are negotiating supplies of energy resources. In what stage is this issue, and will it be a three-year term like with gas, or some other period? Dmitry Krutoy, Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus, addressed this in an interview on "Main Broadcast."

He emphasized that everything depends on the final agreements between the Presidents of Belarus and Russia. However, there is a proposal for a three-year contract and a five-year one, but Krutoy said he would prefer not to jump ahead on this issue. He assured that, in any case, favorable conditions will be created to maintain competitive electricity tariffs for industrial consumers and the population (referring to those generating capacities that use natural gas).

"Regarding the oil market, all agreements have already been signed. For-run oil has begun processing at two Belarusian refineries. Petroleum products are supplied back to Russia, some are exported to foreign markets, and some are consumed domestically in Belarus. Based on this scheme, starting from the fourth quarter, both plants will reach a stable profit margin precisely according to the scheme agreed upon by the Ministries of Energy of the two countries," Krutoy stated.

He also noted that "Belarus is not living beyond its means." President Alexander Lukashenko set the task of achieving a 7-8 % return on oil refinery investments, considering the large investment programs implemented in recent years. Therefore, allocating corresponding credit resources to banks will be quite feasible.