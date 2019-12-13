EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Elenagen DNA vaccine proves effective against breast cancer

A breakthrough in the world oncology: DNA-vaccine Elenagen demonstrates its effectiveness against triplet-negative breast cancer.

The clinical trials have been carried out in Belarus. According to the specialists, when Elenagen was added to the treatment scheme, all the patients experienced complete or partial regression of the primary tumour and metastases in the lungs, liver, lymph nodes and bones. In case of radical surgery, no living tumour cells were found in the removed material.

They also said today that they do not exclude the possibility of launching production of the Elenagen vaccine in Belarus.

