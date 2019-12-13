Up to 300 rubles and extra days off for vaccination

Up to 300 rubles and two additional days off for vaccination. This is an initiative of the trade unions and enterprises that provide additional support to those employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Many enterprises of the real sector of the economy offer payments ranging from 29 to 300 rubles as well as additional days off for those who have been vaccinated. People who have fallen ill are not left without support.



Today, more than 850 vaccination points against coronavirus have been opened in the country. Almost a quarter of the country's population has received the first component. The full course of vaccination was completed by 17% of the population.



