Fine for mask absence of mask to amount up to 30 base values

Responsibility for violation of sanitary norms, which also includes wearing of protective masks, was inscribed in the Code of Administrative Offenses. In the conditions of a mandatory masking requirements, a fine for citizens can reach 30 base values. Experts still urge citizens to be conscientious. Epidemiologists, together with law enforcement officers and other services, joined the control over observance of the masking requirements.

The Ministry of Health made changes and additions to the sanitary norms and rules for the prevention of influenza and Covid-19 on Monday. The obligatory masking requirements has been in effect in the country since October 9.

