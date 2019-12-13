Belarus to build 33 electric filling stations by late 2022

Belorusneft is going to build 33 electric filling stations by the end of 2022, BelTA informs with reference to the head of oil products supply department of Belorusneft Production Association Yuri Onanchenko.



"Our company is the state operator of the electric charging stations. At the moment we have 600 electric charging stations, and 33 more will be built by the end of the year. The existing chain of such stations already provides ample opportunities for electric vehicles to move around the country. Electric filling stations are located far enough away to allow a vehicle to travel from charge to charge. I would like to point out that electric charging stations are developing as opportunities exist in the regions, since it takes a rather large amount of current to use such stations. However, as the number of electric vehicles in Belarus develops and grows, this system will be improved," said the expert.



There are also plans to build two electric filling stations along Braslav direction in the area of Logoisk. And in 2023, it is planned to build one power station in Glubokoye.



Speaking of Belorusneft filling stations, Yuri Onanchenko noted that they are located throughout the country. At the moment the company has 575 petrol stations and by the end of the year it is planned to put 6 more of them into operation.



"Our gas stations offer a variety of services that motorists need on the road. They include the related technical services and food products, tire inflation, and much more. Each gas station complies with all standards that apply to this type of facility. Among other things, we pay great attention to the possibility of parking for both heavy-duty vehicles and cars," summarized the head of the oil product supply department of Belorusneft.



