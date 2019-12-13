3.43 RUB
Ministry of Emergency Situations to check all schools in Belarus by the end of summer vacations
The Emergencies Ministry officers are checking schools for readiness for the new school year. Inspectors monitor everything related to the safety of children: fire extinguishers, evacuation routes, automatic fire alarms. First, inspectors conduct routine monitoring. If there are violations, they give time to fix it.
All the efforts are aimed at providing advisory assistance to educational institutions on fire safety. The rescuers are committed to making sure that the new school year runs safely.
By the end of the summer break, the Ministry of Emergency Situations will check all schools including the new institutions that will open on September 1.
