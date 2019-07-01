Few days remain before Independence Day parade

By tradition, the youngest participants, drummers from Suvorov College, will open the solemn event. The parade rehearsal will be held in Minsk today. It will start at 21:00.

A column of military equipment will pass through the avenues and streets of the city, so traffic in the capital will be limited. The mechanized column will start moving at 18:00 on the route Starinovskaya Street - Independence Avenue - Masherov Avenue.