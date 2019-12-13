PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthTechnologyIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

TLC "Bruzgi" at Belarusian-Polish border receives up to 100 trucks from European Union per day

As of this morning, the Belarusian logistics centers have performed more than two thousand operations on transshipment of European goods. After the ban on the work of domestic cargo carriers in the EU, our country had to take retaliatory measures. But the movement of goods is not stopped. There are 14 places along the border with the European Union, where carriers from Belarus can transship goods and receive the cargo for the western consumers.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All