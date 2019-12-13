"Good morning, Belarus!" with Svetlana Borovskaya. Premiere on Belarus 1 TV channel

The rating morning show comes out in a new format. The popular TV presenter goes out of the perimeter of the TV studio and goes on tour about the cities of the country. Our viewers will see bright and extraordinary residents of the regions. They will share the recipes for breakfast, the secrets of cheerful awakening and ideas for an exciting holiday at weekend. In the premiere episode, Svetlana Borovskaya will travel to her small motherland, the city of Molodechno.