Belarus gives everyone an opportunity to implement their human potential. For many years, it has been customary in our country to honor those who have reached indisputable professional peaks in the past year on New Year's Eve.

People from the world of media, culture and art, statesmen, sportsmen were invited to the reception on behalf of our President. Alexander Lukashenko always personally presents awards and commendations. The year 2023 has become history. But we remember its lessons. The time of new achievements is ahead. It requires maximum commitment from everyone.

The world is very turbulent now, but we need to do everything to make Belarusians feel bright and cozy. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at a reception on behalf of the President of Belarus on Old New Year.

"I want to warn you: the world is on the eve of the grandest events. We are in such a difficult situation today that it is like walking on thin ice. An imprudent step and we can sink, overturn the state. Therefore, this year will be very difficult. It is supposed to be very noisy by all events. But we must do everything to make it quiet and calm," emphasized the Belarusian leader.