PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

ICAO report, attempt to please everyone

The reasons for the delay with preparation of the ICAO report and the vague nature of this document are commented by experts. There is no doubt that experts, who are busy investigating the Ryanair plane landing in Minsk are under enormous political pressure. It does not seem that ICAO is ready to start being guided by common sense and legal logic. Unfortunately, the investigation was and remains highly politicized and there is no hope that the situation will change soon.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All