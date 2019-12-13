3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ICAO report, attempt to please everyone
The reasons for the delay with preparation of the ICAO report and the vague nature of this document are commented by experts. There is no doubt that experts, who are busy investigating the Ryanair plane landing in Minsk are under enormous political pressure. It does not seem that ICAO is ready to start being guided by common sense and legal logic. Unfortunately, the investigation was and remains highly politicized and there is no hope that the situation will change soon.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All