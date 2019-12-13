PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Mayor of Minsk hands over document of civil maturity to Minsk schoolchildren

The most active and talented schoolchildren of Minsk received their first passports at a solemn ceremony in Minsk City Hall. 70 young men and women aged 14 received the main document in the life of every citizen from the administration.

Presentation of passports at the solemn ceremony is a good tradition of the All-Belarusian patriotic action "We are the Citizens of Belarus".

