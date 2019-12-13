Documentary editions about Nazi crimes presented in Minsk

More than 9,000 Belarusian villages were destroyed. And the inhabitants of Belarusian villages are not officially considered victims of the war until now. That is, we have a lot of blank spots in the history of the Great Patriotic War, including the genocide against the Belarusian people. The majority of the population of European countries doesn't even know what Belarus has gone through.

Vyacheslav Selemenev, leading researcher of the National Archives of Belarus