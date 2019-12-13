3.42 RUB
Documentary editions about Nazi crimes presented in Minsk
Today, the National Archives have presented documental editions of the crimes of the Nazis against the population of the BSSR - two collections from the series "Without Statute of Limitations". They are dedicated to the Vitebsk and Gomel regions. They include 363 documents (both Soviet and German) about the atrocities of the occupants. There are pages with testimonies of victims and executioners. There are published lists of places of forced detention of civilians and mass extermination of Jews, and information about large punitive operations and settlements destroyed by the occupants.
More than 9,000 Belarusian villages were destroyed. And the inhabitants of Belarusian villages are not officially considered victims of the war until now. That is, we have a lot of blank spots in the history of the Great Patriotic War, including the genocide against the Belarusian people. The majority of the population of European countries doesn't even know what Belarus has gone through.
We know that now they consistently pass resolutions at the level of the European Parliament, at the level of parliamentary leadership of various European countries, trying to equalize the Nazi and Soviet regimes. It's absolutely unscientific, and it's only possible when the crimes committed by Nazis are forgotten.
The books are prepared within the framework of the joint Belarusian-Russian project. Four more collections are to be published - they will be devoted to Brest, Grodno, Minsk and Mogilev regions. Also, an information project "Without Statute of Limitations" is being launched, where photos and videos of Nazi crimes and interviews with historians will be published.
