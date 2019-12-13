Long way home: some of refugees flow to Iraq

Hundreds of refugees have embarked onMinsk-Erbil-Baghdad route. The journey started atMinsk National Airport. The Iraqis and Kurdsleft for their homeland.

Many migrants are not going to give up. They are determined to get into the EU in every possible way.

The agreements between Alexander Lukashenko and Angela Merkel contributed to the refugees’ transportation, plus official Baghdad also joined the issue. Thus, Iraqi diplomats came from Moscow to accompany their fellow countrymen, with the full assistance of the Belarusian side.

By the way, the departure was a little delayed. The flight was special and no one sold tickets in advance. The plane was sent by the Iraqi government.

431 people flew to Baghdad, including children. At the same time, the Iraqi side assures that several more flights will be organized if necessary.

Our country will continue not only to help those wishing to go home, but will also demand from Europe a humanitarian corridor for refugees who are ready to leave the Belarusian-Polish border only in the direction of Germany.